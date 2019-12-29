State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14,800.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $296.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.97 and a twelve month high of $297.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

