State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.73% of Camping World worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 585,200 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $4,640,636.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.