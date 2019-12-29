State Street Corp Purchases 847 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.20% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,907,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 68,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.