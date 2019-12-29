State Street Corp Buys 79,786 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,786 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.19% of PaySign worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 96,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,077,652.80. Also, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $165,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 243,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on PaySign in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of PAYS opened at $9.99 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $492.18 million, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.76.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.05% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

