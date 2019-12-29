CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CYTR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.88. CytRx has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that CytRx will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.