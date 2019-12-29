ValuEngine Downgrades CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Hold

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.95. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

