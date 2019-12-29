ValuEngine Downgrades APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $32.21 on Friday. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.21.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

