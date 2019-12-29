Tc Pipelines’ (TRP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.56.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$70.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$67.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.98 and a 12-month high of C$70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

