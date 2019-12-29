Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Amira Nature Foods (NASDAQ:ANFI) Critical Review

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond Meat and Amira Nature Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 3 10 4 0 2.06 Amira Nature Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $114.74, indicating a potential upside of 51.69%. Amira Nature Foods has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,704.24%. Given Amira Nature Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amira Nature Foods is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and Amira Nature Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $87.93 million 52.92 -$29.89 million N/A N/A Amira Nature Foods $413.90 million 0.75 -$78.22 million N/A N/A

Beyond Meat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amira Nature Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Amira Nature Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -8.42% -5.92% -1.39% Amira Nature Foods N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Amira Nature Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amira Nature Foods beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms, as well as third party branded products. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

