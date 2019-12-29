Financial Survey: Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and ACNB (OTCMKTS:ACNB)

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and ACNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $48.11 million 2.37 $3.88 million $0.38 22.49 ACNB $80.44 million 3.29 $21.75 million N/A N/A

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia 10.86% 5.13% 0.57% ACNB 27.62% 13.73% 1.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bay Banks of Virginia and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ACNB beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. It also offers credit cards; investment accounts; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, the company offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of February 6, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices, including a production office located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

