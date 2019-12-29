Comparing Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) & Weatherford International (NYSE:WFTIF)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Baker Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Baker Hughes has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Baker Hughes and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 0 5 0 3.00 Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Baker Hughes currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baker Hughes and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $22.88 billion 1.14 $195.00 million $0.66 38.62 Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.00 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) N/A

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 0.89% 1.19% 0.78% Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53%

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Weatherford International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

