Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) & HTC (NASDAQ:HTCXF) Head to Head Contrast

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get HTC alerts:

This table compares HTC and Interlink Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $2.42 billion 7.40 N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 2.33 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HTC.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HTC and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats HTC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface solutions that have various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. The company serves Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia and Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.