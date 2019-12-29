Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) & HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (NYSE:HNGKY) Critical Review

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.67 billion 5.09 $2.46 billion N/A N/A Forestar Group $428.30 million 2.33 $33.00 million $0.79 26.33

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Forestar Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group 7.70% 4.52% 2.63%

Summary

Forestar Group beats HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

