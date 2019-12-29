Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Alector has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $25,497.85. Also, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 987,181 shares of company stock worth $18,247,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 124.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 178,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alector by 212.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

