Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Analyst Recommendations for Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing Key Energy Services and Schlumberger
Comparing Key Energy Services and Schlumberger
ViacomCBS versus Sinclair Broadcast Group Financial Comparison
ViacomCBS versus Sinclair Broadcast Group Financial Comparison
First Bancorp & Capital Bancorp Head to Head Contrast
First Bancorp & Capital Bancorp Head to Head Contrast
Comparing Baker Hughes & Weatherford International
Comparing Baker Hughes & Weatherford International
Interlink Electronics & HTC Head to Head Contrast
Interlink Electronics & HTC Head to Head Contrast
Forestar Group & HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Critical Review
Forestar Group & HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Critical Review


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report