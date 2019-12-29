Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

