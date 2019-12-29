Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $599,310. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

