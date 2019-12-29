Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.86. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

