Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
NASDAQ VREX opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.86. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.51.
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
