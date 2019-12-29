Short Interest in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Drops By 22.7%

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Shares of ABDC opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.56. Alcentra Capital has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcentra Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

In related news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Grebow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at $376,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $130,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 240,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.