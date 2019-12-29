ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

