Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,080. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 271,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Luminex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,060,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 505,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Luminex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Luminex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

