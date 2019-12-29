BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.37 on Friday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $274.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MannKind by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MannKind by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: Resistance Level

Analyst Recommendations for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ChipMOS Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
ChipMOS Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Luminex Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Luminex Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind to Hold
BidaskClub Upgrades Omeros to Sell
BidaskClub Upgrades Omeros to Sell
ValuEngine Upgrades Parsley Energy to “Sell”
ValuEngine Upgrades Parsley Energy to “Sell”
First Solar Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
First Solar Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report