BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Hold

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.37 on Friday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $274.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MannKind by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MannKind by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

