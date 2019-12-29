BidaskClub Upgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OMER opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Omeros has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. Omeros’s revenue was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Omeros by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

