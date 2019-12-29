ValuEngine Upgrades Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to “Sell”

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of PE opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,613,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,908,000 after purchasing an additional 306,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

