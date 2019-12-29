First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $456,432.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,846 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.