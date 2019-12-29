Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBTX. Stephens downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,390,000 after purchasing an additional 391,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,607,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,310,000 after acquiring an additional 72,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 94,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

