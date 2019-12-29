Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.