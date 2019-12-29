BidaskClub Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Sell

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,718,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $202,669,000 after acquiring an additional 74,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,079,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,026,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 347,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

