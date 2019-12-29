ValuEngine Downgrades Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DCAR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Dropcar has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 224.52% and a negative return on equity of 236.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ChipMOS Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
ChipMOS Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Luminex Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Luminex Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind to Hold
BidaskClub Upgrades Omeros to Sell
BidaskClub Upgrades Omeros to Sell
ValuEngine Upgrades Parsley Energy to “Sell”
ValuEngine Upgrades Parsley Energy to “Sell”
First Solar Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
First Solar Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report