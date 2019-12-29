ValuEngine Downgrades Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) to Hold

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DCAR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Dropcar has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 224.52% and a negative return on equity of 236.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

