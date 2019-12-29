Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $287.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.09.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

