Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

