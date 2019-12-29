DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

