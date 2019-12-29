ValuEngine Upgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to “Hold”

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ISTR. Sandler O’Neill lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Investar by 129,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Investar by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

