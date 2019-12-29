BidaskClub Downgrades Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) to Sell

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CATS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:CATS opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.66. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 3,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 448,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 161,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

