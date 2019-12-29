Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CARV opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 112.50% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

