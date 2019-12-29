ValuEngine Upgrades CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) to “Strong-Buy”

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CalAmp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CalAmp by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CalAmp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CalAmp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

