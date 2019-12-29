Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

BNFT stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.29. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 153.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

