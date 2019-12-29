BidaskClub Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Hold

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

AeroVironment stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $394,313.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,272 shares of company stock worth $2,853,151 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

