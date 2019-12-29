ValuEngine Lowers Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Sell

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $9.22 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.43.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 135.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

