ValuEngine Lowers Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Sell

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $9.22 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.43.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
