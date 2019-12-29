Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTE. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 42,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

