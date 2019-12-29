BidaskClub Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Strong-Buy”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 3.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 461,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 175,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.