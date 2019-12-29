BidaskClub Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Strong-Buy”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.
AMD opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 3.10.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 461,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 175,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.