ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $468.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

