Comparing Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) & Iveda Solutions (NYSE:IVDA)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 11.34% 2.24% 0.62% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 5 9 0 2.64 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $59.85, indicating a potential downside of 11.80%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $746.40 million 13.09 -$63.40 million ($0.05) -1,357.00 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -8.83, suggesting that its stock price is 983% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

