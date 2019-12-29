Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $123.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $121.36 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $121.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $495.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.65 million to $499.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $507.77 million, with estimates ranging from $507.59 million to $508.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

