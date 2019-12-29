Comparing Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ladder Capital pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Ladder Capital has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 22.51% 10.58% 2.69% Highwoods Properties 17.85% 5.93% 2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ladder Capital and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Highwoods Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus price target of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and Highwoods Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $595.14 million 3.66 $180.01 million $1.95 9.34 Highwoods Properties $720.03 million 6.97 $171.83 million $3.45 14.02

Ladder Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Highwoods Properties. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Ladder Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.