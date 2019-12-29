Contrasting Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) & Associated Banc (NASDAQ:ASB)

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust Bancshares 15.35% 8.30% 0.92% Associated Banc 21.73% 9.71% 1.05%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carolina Trust Bancshares and Associated Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 2 5 1 0 1.88

Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Associated Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 5.27 $2.95 million N/A N/A Associated Banc $1.51 billion 2.33 $333.56 million $2.03 10.85

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 230 banking locations serving approximately 110 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

