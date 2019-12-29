$372.21 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to announce sales of $372.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.81 million and the lowest is $368.60 million. Vectrus posted sales of $329.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

VEC stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $584.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.78. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

