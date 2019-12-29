$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $340,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140,000.00, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 700,333 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 381,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $122,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.27. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

