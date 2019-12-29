New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will announce sales of $115.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.21 million and the highest is $116.28 million. New Senior Investment Group posted sales of $118.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full-year sales of $462.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $465.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $413.02 million, with estimates ranging from $365.35 million to $460.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Senior Investment Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 473,148 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

SNR stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $631.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

