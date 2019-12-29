Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIE. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.50 ($77.33).

FIE stock opened at €72.20 ($83.95) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.84. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

