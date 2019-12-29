BidaskClub Downgrades Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Sell

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $785.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 192,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,492,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.